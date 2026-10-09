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SSC Napoli v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

'100 per cent!' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists Premier League remains world's best despite Man City's financial rule breaches

M. Arteta
Manchester City
Arsenal
Premier League

Mikel Arteta insists the Premier League remains the best division in the world despite Manchester City being found guilty of breaking financial rules. The Arsenal boss sidestepped questions about potential sanctions but praised other clubs for increasing the league's competitiveness.

  • City guilty of financial breaches

    City are currently facing severe sanctions after an Independent Commission found the club guilty of breaching 114 financial regulations. The charges relate to a nine-year period between 2009 and 2018.

    The Cityzens are actively appealing the damning verdict. If their appeal fails, they could be hit with massive fines or even face complete expulsion from the Premier League.

    Amid the fallout, Arsenal manager Arteta was asked to share his thoughts on the situation. The Spaniard previously worked at the Etihad Stadium, winning two league titles as an assistant under former boss Pep Guardiola.

  • Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Arteta avoids the ongoing noise

    Arteta signed a new four-year deal earlier this week, making him the longest-serving manager in the top flight following Guardiola's recent departure. When pushed on whether the league's reputation had already been damaged by the guilty verdict, the Arsenal boss opted to sidestep the drama.

    "There is a process there again that is not resolved, it's ongoing and we can have I think a much clearer opinion once it's been resolved," Arteta explained, as quoted by ESPN. "Up to now I'm not prepared to make any comments."

    Asked if his previous successes at City were tainted, he added: "I understand the question where they're coming from. It's a lot of noise around it, it's an ongoing process that is not resolved yet and I think we need to respect it."

  • The best league in the world

    Despite the enormous controversy surrounding his former employers, Arteta firmly believes the Premier League's status is untouchable. He was unequivocal when asked if the English top flight was still the best division in world football.

    "100 per cent," Arteta declared. "It is the best league in the world in my opinion, yes, for many reasons and as well because I've been here for over 20 years and it will continue to be the best league in the world."

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  • Mikel Arteta Arsenal 2026 pre-seasonGetty

    Focus on title defence

    Having finally ended Arsenal's 22-year wait for a league title in May, Arteta remains focused solely on matters on the pitch. While the legal process involving City continues to unfold, his squad will be determined to maintain their domestic dominance.

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