Bukayo Saka gets paid! Arsenal agree bumper new five-year contract with homegrown star

Saka has grown into one of Arsenal's most consistent performers since he made his debut for the north London side in 2018. In the time since, the 24-year-old has established himself as one of the Gunners' most important players, and the club are keen to build the team around the English winger.

The Arsenal star has scored four goals and provided an additional three assists for Mikel Arteta's men this season as they push for a first league title in over 20 years. A number of Premier League and European sides were monitoring Saka's situation at the Emirates Stadium, though his preference has always been to remain with the his boyhood club.

The Gunners sit six points clear of second-placed Manchester City following their 0-0 draw with defending champions Liverpool on Thursday night. City have struggled to really keep on the coattails of Arteta's side, the Cityzens having failed to win their opening three games of 2026 having been held to respective stalemates with Sunderland, Chelsea and Brighton.