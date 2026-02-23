Getty
'You need so many other things' - Arne Slot brutally honest on Rio Ngumoha's Liverpool role after 17-year-old sensation dazzles off bench in win at Nottingham Forest
Ngumoha starred off the bench in dramatic win at Forest
That was the case once again as Liverpool toiled for long periods during a lethargic performance against Nottingham Forest. The Reds dug themselves out of a hole late on as Alexis Mac Allister, at the second time of asking, grabbed a dramatic winner at the City Ground.
The Argentine World Cup winner thought that he had broken the deadlock in the 89th minute, with Ngumoha - who was introduced with 13 minutes left on the clock - putting in a cross as part of a lively cameo off the bench that was met by Hugo Ekitike and eventually bundled in by Mac Allister. Said effort was ruled out for handball following a VAR check.
There was still time for a 97th-minute effort to stand, after another review for offside, but it was Ngumoha who made the biggest impression on those watching in the away end and on television screens around the world.
- Getty
Slot explains how Ngumoha can earn a more regular role
Slot was quizzed afterwards on what the immediate future holds for Ngumoha, with the youngster being made aware that he needs to work on mental and physical aspects of his game. Liverpool’s head coach said: “He has incredible potential, otherwise, at 17 years of age, you don’t play as many minutes as he does in the Premier League, let alone at Liverpool. I don’t think there is any other 17-year-old who has played as many minutes in the Premier League as he did.
“I don't think there is an 18-year-old or 19-year-old that has maybe played as many minutes as Rio but that last bit I'm not sure about. That tells you how much of a talent he is and we think he is. He is making progress more and more and that's why you see him playing more and more.
“He gets stronger and stronger. Apart from his moment when he had his one-v-one, there were also one or two other moments where he stands his ground. That is what you need because you face 25, 26, 27, 28-year-old athletes mainly as your opponents because we are a bit of an exception in terms of our age group of players. Most teams have players of different ages and physicality.
“For him to show this already at 17 years of age, it says something about his talent. But as we all know, talent is only the start of his career, you need so many other things, we have shown today; Macca a great example of mentality and that is something you need to have a career at this level.”
Carragher wants teenager to start ahead of Salah or Gakpo
Ngumoha was signed by Liverpool from Chelsea in August 2024. A transfer compensation package there could be worth as much as £6.8 million. The Reds will be happy to pay after handing the teenager 16 appearances this season.
Club legend Jamie Carragher believes there should be many more to come, including outings from the start, with the ex-Liverpool defender telling Sky Sports: “Ngumoha did more in 15 minutes than Salah and Gakpo did before that. He changed the game and needs to be starting games.
“I think at some stage, Rio Ngumoha has got to come into the team, or he may have to go with another midfield player or lose a Gakpo or a Salah. I think Liverpool’s penetration and pace in the wide areas is really lacking.”
- Getty Images Sport
Liverpool fixtures 2025-26: West Ham next on the agenda
With that advice ringing in his ears, and with Liverpool dragging themselves back into contention for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, Slot will be readying his troops for a home date with relegation-threatened West Ham on Saturday.
Advertisement