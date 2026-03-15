Arne Slot explains decision to bench Mohamed Salah and hand Rio Ngumoha first Premier League start for Liverpool

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of kick-off against Tottenham, Arne Slot explained the reasoning behind handing youngster Rio Ngumoha his full debut.

“Why now? Because he’s been training with us throughout the season and he keeps improving, improving, improving. His game time has gone up and up, and usually the next step after that is starting – and today is that day.

"First of all, because he did so well against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and also because he is developing really well. Mainly, though, it’s because Rio has shown that he is ready for it. Now he has to show it again today. I think the next step for him was to start."