'He's ready to take on the world' - Antoine Semenyo's coach says Bournemouth star is good enough for Real Madrid or Barcelona amid talk of £65m transfer to Man City

Semenyo was wanted by Premier League pair Manchester United and Tottenham over the summer, but the duo opted to follow up their respective interest in Bryan Mbeumo and Mohammed Kudus. The 25-year-old Bournemouth forward, meanwhile, signed a five-year deal on the south coast side to tie him down to the Cherries until 2030.

However, the contract contained a £65m release that is active next month until January 10th to give Bournemouth time to secure a replacement for their prized asset in the New Year. Semenyo has made a fine start to the Premier League season having scored eight goals and laid on an additional three assists for Andoni Iraola's side.

That form attracted interest from Premier League giants Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, while United and Spurs were also briefly in the running for the Ghanaian. It does look as though City will win the £65m race for Semenyo, with the Cityzens expected to firm up their interest in the Bournemouth sensation in the coming days.

Semenyo's personal coach, Saul Isaksson-Hurst, believes the player 'could play for any team in the world' as he gears up to secure a high-profile January switch.