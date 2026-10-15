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Yosua Arya

Andoni Iraola hits back at 'disaster' Bradley Barcola critics after stunning Liverpool hat-trick

B. Barcola
Liverpool
A. Iraola
LASK vs Liverpool
Champions League

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has defended Bradley Barcola following the winger's brilliant Champions League hat-trick against LASK. The Reds boss called for patience as the French forward continues to adapt to life at Anfield without a full pre-season.

  • Silencing the doubters

    Barcola answered his early critics in emphatic fashion by scoring a stunning hat-trick during Liverpool's 6-3 Champions League victory over LASK on Wednesday. The 24-year-old French winger had faced scrutiny following a slow start to his Anfield career, but his treble in Austria served as a powerful reminder of his elite quality.

    His match-winning performance earned him UEFA's Player of the Week award. The former Paris Saint-Germain star took his tally to three goals in seven appearances across all competitions this season, proving he can be a decisive figure for the Reds.

  • LASK v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Iraola calls for perspective

    Speaking ahead of Liverpool's weekend fixtures, manager Iraola was quick to defend Barcola from the premature negative judgements. The Spanish tactician highlighted the fickle nature of modern football and urged supporters to look at the bigger picture regarding the forward's adaptation.

    "That's how it is in football. You win a match, you're great; you play a bad match, you're a disaster," Iraola explained to reporters. "It's the same for Bradley, as for everyone who works in football. You have to get used to it."

  • Building connections at Anfield

    Iraola also pointed out a crucial mitigating factor for Barcola's initial struggles: his lack of a proper pre-season with his new team-mates. The manager remains entirely convinced that the winger will only get better as he builds stronger on-pitch relationships.

    "You have to examine his involvement in the match with more hindsight," the Liverpool boss added. "It is still very early, especially since he did not play a single minute during preparation. The more he plays with us, the more he plays with his team-mates, the more he will improve."

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  • LASK v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    What's next for Barcola?

    With his confidence fully restored, the 24-year-old will be eager to translate his Champions League form into the Premier League as Liverpool look to build momentum. The Reds will next travel to face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in a Premier League fixture on Saturday.

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