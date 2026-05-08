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Alphonso Davies out again as Vincent Kompany confirms injury blow as Bayern Munich look to bounce back from Champions League exit
Fresh fitness concerns for Davies
The 25-year-old Canadian international is once again struggling with muscular problems, a recurring issue that has plagued his season. This latest setback comes immediately after Bayern’s disappointing semi-final exit from the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, leaving Kompany with limited options on the left flank.
Speaking to the media on Friday, Kompany was unable to provide a specific timeline for the defender's return. "We will see how long he is out when we have seen the images," said Kompany.
The club are currently awaiting further scan results to determine the severity of the muscle damage, but he has officially been ruled out of Saturday's domestic fixture.
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Bayern's mounting injury list
It has been a difficult campaign for Davies, who earlier this term missed a significant amount of football due to a cruciate ligament tear in his knee. Since returning from that long-term injury in December, the pacy full-back has made 23 appearances across all competitions, contributing one goal and five assists. However, he has struggled to maintain peak fitness, frequently being sidelined with minor knocks and muscular fatigue. His inconsistency further complicates things for a Bayern squad that is already missing key personnel.
The medical room at the Allianz Arena is currently occupied by several high-profile names. Along with Davies, Kompany confirmed that German winger Serge Gnabry remains unavailable for selection. "In Wolfsburg, besides Davies, Serge Gnabry is not available," the manager noted, highlighting the depth issues facing the Bavarian giants as they navigate the final weeks of the season.
Kompany demands immediate response
Despite the disappointment of falling short in Europe and the frustration of constant injuries, Kompany has called for his players to remain professional. With Bayern having already secured their 35th German league title, the focus must now shift to maintaining standards and preparing for the upcoming DFB-Pokal final against Stuttgart on May 23.
Kompany was firm in his stance that his team must not let their levels drop against a Wolfsburg side fighting for survival. Currently sitting in 16th place with 26 points, Wolfsburg is ahead of 17th-placed St. Pauli - the first automatic relegation spot - only on goal difference. While 16th place would lead to the relegation play-offs, they remain six points adrift of Werder Bremen in 15th with only two games remaining.
Describing the mentality he expects, the coach said: "They want us to fly there relaxed. But no chance. We want to show immediately that it's not over for us and that everything is at stake again now."
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The quest for more silverware
The Belgian manager is determined to ensure that every game is treated with the same intensity as a European semi-final, despite his side crashing out with a 6-5 aggregate loss to PSG this week. He insists that the preparation for a domestic match is identical to that of a continental clash, regardless of the opponent's stature or the tournament in question. This relentless approach is something he wants ingrained in the squad’s DNA.
"There is no difference between PSG and Wolfsburg. Zero. For FC Bayern, there is always a lot at stake," Kompany added. He concluded by reminding his squad that their legacy is on the line every time they step onto the pitch. "As a player, you can make history every matchday. And we can do that again on Saturday. And I believe everyone knows that this is always the best answer."