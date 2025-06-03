Al-Hilal want a world-class goalkeeper! Saudi side consider moves for Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Man City's Ederson, as well as Liverpool stopper Alisson, ahead of summer spending spree
Al-Hilal are interested in signing Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen this summer, and are also monitoring Manchester City's Ederson.
- Saudi club want new goalkeeper
- Eyeing two world-leading stoppers
- Ter Stegen, Alisson, Ederson eyed