Barcelona set to win Joan Garcia race! La Liga champions ready to beat Arsenal and Man City to Espanyol goalkeeper as agreement now 'very advanced' Barcelona are closing in on a deal to sign goalkeeper Joan Garcia from Espanyol, with the Spanish champions in a rush to get the transfer finalised. Barca, Arsenal and Man City linked to Joan Garcia

Spanish side nearing agreement with goalkeeper

Hope to have transfer finalised in coming days Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱