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'Pulled from the AI cloud!' - Vincent Kompany hits back at 'mad' claims he fell out with Bayern Munich board over summer transfers
Kompany rubbishes claims of transfer friction
Kompany has moved quickly to shut down reports that he clashed with the club’s board over summer recruitment. Despite a window that saw the Bavarian giants secure deals for Morocco star Ismael Saibari and left-back Nathaniel Brown, reports emerged suggesting that the former Burnley boss was unhappy with the lack of a third marquee arrival to bolster his squad for the new campaign.
The reports, which originated from SportBild, suggested a "long conversation" took place where the 40-year-old was eventually talked out of his demands. However, speaking ahead of his side’s upcoming Bundesliga clash against Schalke, Kompany was scathing in his assessment of the story.
"Well, you pulled that information out of the AI cloud," he said regarding the report. The manager added that he would normally not comment on such matters, stating: "What we discuss internally is ultimately an internal matter." However, he admitted that being asked about a fabricated story was "a bit mad".
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Internal unity at the Allianz Arena
Kompany’s firm stance was supported by Bayern’s sporting director Christoph Freund, who insisted that the relationship between the coaching staff and the recruitment team has been entirely harmonious. The club hierarchy opted to pivot toward youth development to fill the final spots in the senior roster, a strategy they claim was agreed upon by all parties during their planning sessions.
Freund reinforced this sense of unity when addressing the media, confirming that there were no hidden agendas or secret requests for more signings. "We were in daily contact with Vincent. But we never spoke about anything like that," Freund explained.
Big money spent on new arrivals
While the rumors of a third major target dominated the headlines, Bayern had already committed significant funds to ensure Kompany has a competitive team. The club completed the signings of Brown and Saibari for fees totaling €100 million. Brown arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt while Saibari made the move from PSV Eindhoven, with both players expected to play vital roles in Kompany’s tactical revolution.
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Focus shifts to Musiala and Schalke clash
While the transfer talk dominated the headlines, Kompany also provided a crucial update on the fitness of Jamal Musiala ahead of the trip to face Schalke. The young playmaker has been dealing with health issues after collapsing on the pitch, but the manager is hopeful for a return to normalcy.
Kompany highlighted that Musiala is receiving the best possible care to manage his situation and is showing positive signs in training. "For him, things are looking up again. We have been dealing with this for a long time," the coach added. "Even if it were to happen once in 40, 50, or 60 games it would no longer be a major cause for concern for us."
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