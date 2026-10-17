Bayern Munich player ratings vs Rb Leipzig: Luis Diaz hat-trick dismantles visitors in six-goal masterclass

Bayern Munich delivered a tactical masterclass at the Allianz Arena, systematically dismantling Rb Leipzig in a 6-1 rout that underscored their domestic dominance. The Bavarians established a suffocating high press from the opening whistle, forcing the visitors into deep defensive blocks that eventually crumbled under the weight of 29 total shots. A three-goal first-half blitz set the tone, as Bayern exploited Leipzig's narrow defensive shape with rapid switches of play and clinical vertical transitions that left the opposition rearguard chasing shadows.
The second half saw no let-up in intensity, as Bayern’s offensive fluidity remained too complex for Martin Demichelis’ side to decode. With 62% possession and an expected goals (xG) value of 3.76, the hosts were superior in every phase of play, maintaining a high defensive line that squeezed the pitch and limited Leipzig to sporadic counter-attacks. Despite a late consolation goal for the visitors, this was a statement performance from Vincent Kompany's men, who moved top of the table with a display of pure attacking efficiency and structural discipline.