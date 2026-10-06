Real Madrid take on RB Leipzig on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at the Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid.

Real Madrid hold a slight edge in their European head-to-head history, recording two wins, one draw, and one loss across four previous meetings. The most recent clash between the clubs occurred in the 2023–24 Round of 16, where Real Madrid narrowly advanced 2–1 on aggregate after a 1–1 draw in the second leg at the Bernabéu.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Champions League kick-off?

Real Madrid take on RB Leipzig at the Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

How to buy Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Champions League tickets?

To attend the Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League match at the Santiago Bernabéu, several purchasing options are available across different tiers and channels:

1. Official Club Channels

Real Madrid Official Website & App: The most direct and secure way to buy general admission tickets at face value.

Club Members (Socios): Real Madrid club members receive a priority purchasing window and a discount before remaining tickets open to the general public.

Madridista Card Holders: Non-member cardholders get the second priority window for remaining ticket allocations.

RB Leipzig Away Sector: Visiting fans must purchase dedicated away section tickets directly through RB Leipzig's official supporter services.

How much do Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League match at the Santiago Bernabéu vary significantly depending on the tier, category, and sales market:

1. Primary Market (Official Real Madrid Sales)

General Admission: Standard face-value tickets typically range from €75 for high-tier behind-the-goal seats (Category 4) up to €250–€300+ for prime lateral lower-tier seats (Category 1 Premium).

Club Members (Socios) & Madridistas: Members usually receive discounts of around 20% to 30% off face value during priority sales windows.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list ticket prices in the following ranges depending on demand and seat location:

Category 3 / 4 (Upper Tiers): Around €240 – €280 per ticket.

Category 2 (Mid-Tiers / Lateral): Around €275 – €350 per ticket.

Category 1 & Premium Lateral: €350 – €500+ per ticket.

Average Resale Price: Typically hovers around €300 – €450 for standard seats.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Champions League: Everything you need to know

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Form

Real Madrid come into this fixture in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Mourinho's side beat Inter 2-1 in the Champions League and followed that with a 4-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. Their only defeat in that run was a 1-0 loss at Real Betis. Madrid have scored 14 goals across those five games and conceded five, with their most recent outing a 2-3 win away at Elche in La Liga.

RB Leipzig have struggled for consistency, winning two and losing three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Bundesliga defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. The low point of that run was a 4-1 Champions League loss to Como, though a 5-0 thrashing of Hamburger SV shows they are capable of sharp performances. Leipzig have scored 10 goals and conceded 10 across those five fixtures.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2024, when the sides drew 1-1 in a Champions League fixture at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid won the first leg of that tie 1-0 in Leipzig the previous month. Across the last four head-to-head meetings, Real Madrid have won two and Leipzig one, with one draw, and the sides have scored nine goals between them in those fixtures.