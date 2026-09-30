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Champions League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoAEK Athens
Book Manchester City vs AEK Athens Tickets
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How to get Manchester City vs AEK Athens tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Manchester City
AEK Athens
Champions League

Manchester City take on AEK Athens in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Manchester City take on AEK Athens on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

City enter the campaign following an opening 2-0 victory away against FC Porto. AEK Athens earned their spot in the league phase after defeating Levski Sofia 4-0 on aggregate in the playoff round.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester City vs AEK Athens, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Manchester City vs AEK Athens Champions League kick-off?

Manchester City vs AEK Athens kicks off at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Etihad Stadium

How to buy Manchester City vs AEK Athens Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Manchester City vs AEK Athens Champions League match at the Etihad Stadium on October 20, 2026, follow these purchasing methods:

1. Official Manchester City Ticketing Portal

  • Navigate to the official Manchester City website under the Ticketing and Hospitality section.

2. Away Allocation (AEK Athens Supporters)

  • Fans looking to sit in the visiting section must acquire tickets directly through AEK Athens’ official ticketing office or away-fan allocation program, as away tickets are not sold by the host club.
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How much do Manchester City vs AEK Athens Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Manchester City vs AEK Athens in the UEFA Champions League vary depending on seat category and purchasing tier:

1. General Admission (Adults)

  • Standard adult tickets typically range from €45 to €95, depending on tier placement and view (behind the goals vs. longside seating).

2. Concession / Junior Tickets

  • Discounted tickets for seniors, young adults, and juniors generally range between €25 and €50.

3. Away Supporters Section (AEK Athens)

  • Visiting fan tickets are capped by UEFA regulations for away supporters at a maximum of €70.

4. Matchday Hospitality

  • Official VIP packages and hospitality lounge options start at approximately €180 and can exceed €450+ depending on the level of dining and seat location.
Book Manchester City vs AEK Athens TicketsBuy Now

Manchester City vs AEK Athens Champions League: Everything you need to know

Manchester City vs AEK Athens Form

Manchester City have won all five of their most recent matches, recording victories across the Premier League, Champions League, and Carabao Cup. Their most recent result was a 5-0 win over Norwich City in the Carabao Cup on September 17, and they also beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Premier League and FC Porto 2-0 in the Champions League during that run. City scored 12 goals and conceded two across those five fixtures, keeping two clean sheets.

AEK Athens have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in an 8-1 cup win over Panserraikos FC, while they also beat LASK 1-0 in the Champions League and thrashed Aris Thessaloniki 5-0 in the Super League. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Asteras Tripolis.

MCI

MCI - Form

COV
W1-0
POR
W0-2
MUN
W0-1
NOR
W5-0
SUN
W5-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
AEK

AEK - Form

ARI
W5-0
LAS
W1-0
ATT
D1-1
PAF
W8-1
VOL
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Manchester City vs AEK Athens: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Manchester City and AEK Athens is currently available for this fixture.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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