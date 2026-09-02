How to get Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Mainz 05 take on Eintracht Frankfurt on the Saturday, September 12, 2026 at MEWA Arena in Mainz.

Both clubs enter the match aiming to establish early momentum, with Eintracht Frankfurt seeking to defend their European aspirations while Mainz 05 looks to consolidate a strong top-half presence. Their all-time head-to-head record remains exceptionally tight, with Frankfurt holding a narrow edge of 12 wins to Mainz's 11 alongside 9 draws.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga kick-off?

Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt kicks off at the MEWA Arena in Mainz, with the match forming part of the opening Bundesliga matchday of the 2026/27 season.

Bundesliga - Game Week 3 12 Sept 2026 - 09:30 MEWA Arena

How to buy Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga tickets?

Buy tickets for the Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga match on September 12, 2026, through these main options:

Official Club Ticket Shop: The safest and most direct way is through the official Mainz 05 Online Ticketshop (mainz05.de) since Mainz is hosting the match at the MEWA Arena. Tickets usually go on sale to club members first before opening up to the general public.

Mainz 05 Official Resale Platform: Mainz 05 operates an official ticket exchange (Ticketbörse) on their website where season ticket holders resell their seats safely at face value for individual matches.

Eintracht Frankfurt Away Section: If you are supporting Eintracht Frankfurt, away section tickets are distributed directly through Eintracht Frankfurt's official club website and member portal.

How much do Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga tickets cost?

Official face-value ticket prices for the Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt match at the MEWA Arena range from approximately £12 to £65, depending on category and seating area:

Standing Terrace (Stehplatz): ~£12 – £19 (€14 – €22)

Standard Category Seats: ~£23 – £47 (€27 – €55)

Category 1 & Prime Central Seats: ~£50 – £65 (€58 – €76)

If purchasing through secondary ticket marketplaces or resale aggregators such as StubHub due to high demand for the derby, expect dynamic secondary market rates:

Entry-Level Resale Seats: ~£43 – £55

Average Seating & Midfield Views: ~£70 – £150

VIP & Hospitality Packages: £170+

Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt Form

Mainz 05 arrive at this fixture with five wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 9-0 victory over VfB Krieschow in the DFB-Pokal, while they also beat AFC Bournemouth 2-1 and Paris FC 4-0 in pre-season. The only dropped points in that run came in a 3-3 draw with Udinese. Mainz scored 19 goals across those five matches and conceded just four, a record that reflects a cohesive and productive attacking unit.

Eintracht Frankfurt's five-match record shows four wins and one defeat. Their DFB-Pokal opener against SC St. Toenis ended 11-0, and they also beat FSV Frankfurt 5-1 and Hull City 2-0 in pre-season. The significant blemish in that run was a 7-0 loss to Brentford, a result that dominated the club's summer narrative. Frankfurt scored 19 goals across those five fixtures but conceded 12, with the Brentford defeat accounting for the bulk of that defensive total.

Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place on March 22, 2026, when Mainz 05 beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 at the MEWA Arena in the Bundesliga. Before that, Frankfurt won 1-0 at home in November 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Mainz hold two wins to Frankfurt's two, with one draw, and the sides have shared the spoils in closely contested fixtures throughout.