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Champions League
team-logoFeyenoord
de Kuip
team-logoComo
Book Feyenoord vs Como Tickets
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How to get Feyenoord vs Como tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Feyenoord
Como
Champions League

Feyenoord take on Como in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Feyenoord take on Como on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at de Kuip in Rotterdam.

Feyenoord will look to bounce back on home turf after dropping their opening matchday fixture 5-1 away against FC Barcelona. Meanwhile, Italian side Como 1907 enters the clash with confidence following an impressive 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig in their Champions League opener.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Feyenoord vs Como, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Feyenoord vs Como Champions League kick-off?

Feyenoord vs Como kicks off at de Kuip in Rotterdam, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
de Kuip

How to buy Feyenoord vs Como Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Feyenoord vs. Como Champions League match at De Kuip in Rotterdam on October 14, 2026, follow these options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Feyenoord Official Ticketshop: The most reliable and cheapest way to buy tickets is directly through Feyenoord's official ticketing website (tickets.feyenoord.com). You will need to create a free "My Feyenoord" account to register and make a purchase.
  • Priority & Sales Windows: Official sales usually open a few weeks before the match. Priority access is given to Feyenoord season ticket holders and official club members first before any remaining tickets enter a public sale.

2. Resale Platforms

  • Feyenoord Ticket Exchange: If the official match sells out, check the official Feyenoord Ticket Exchange platform, where season ticket holders resell their seats legally at face value.
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How much do Feyenoord vs Como Champions League tickets cost?

The cost of tickets for the Feyenoord vs. Como UEFA Champions League match at De Kuip varies depending on whether you purchase them through official channels or secondary resale platforms:

1. Official Club Pricing (Face Value)

  • Standard Seats: Official tickets sold directly by Feyenoord generally range between €35 and €85.
  • Category 1 & Premium Seats: Prime seating along the side of the pitch or in upper tiers ranges from €85 to €130.
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: Premium hospitality packages typically start around €250 to €500+, which includes food, drinks, and lounge access.

2. Secondary & Resale Platforms

If official tickets are sold out, fans can turn to secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub to secure seats for the match.

  • Starting Price: Due to high demand for Champions League fixtures and limited public availability, basic tickets on verified resale marketplaces currently start at around €100 to €175.
  • Average Seats: Mid-tier long-side seats on resale sites average around €180 to €300.
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Feyenoord vs Como Champions League: Everything you need to know

Feyenoord vs Como Form

Feyenoord have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a commanding 7-0 victory over PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie, though that followed a 5-1 Champions League loss to Barcelona. They also won 3-1 away at NEC Nijmegen and 5-2 at Cambuur during this stretch.

Como have won three and drawn two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was the 4-1 Champions League win over RB Leipzig, and they also claimed a 4-1 Serie A victory over Genoa and a 2-1 win at Napoli. The only points dropped in this run came via a 1-1 draw with Udinese and a 0-0 friendly draw with Liverpool.

FEY

FEY - Form

HAA
D2-2
NEC
W1-3
BAR
L5-1
ZWO
W0-7
UTR
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
COM

COM - Form

NAP
W1-2
GEN
W1-4
RBL
W4-1
PAR
W2-1
FRC
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Feyenoord vs Como: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Feyenoord and Como is currently available for this fixture.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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