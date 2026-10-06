Club Brugge play Lens on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at the Jan Breydel Stadion in Bruges.

The Belgian champions qualified directly after securing their 20th domestic league title last season. Meanwhile, Lens earned their spot in Europe's elite club competition following a strong runner-up campaign in Ligue 1.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Club Brugge vs Lens, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Club Brugge vs Lens Champions League kick-off?

Club Brugge vs Lens kicks off at the Jan Breydel Stadion in Bruges, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Jan Breydel Stadion

How to buy Club Brugge vs Lens Champions League tickets?

Options for purchasing tickets for the UEFA Champions League match between Club Brugge and RC Lens at the Jan Breydel Stadium include:

1. Official Club Brugge Ticket Office

Direct through the official Club Brugge ticketing portal. Priority access is given to Club Brugge season ticket holders and paid club members first. Any remaining tickets go to general public sale, though high-demand Champions League fixtures frequently sell out during member phases.

How much do Club Brugge vs Lens Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Club Brugge vs RC Lens Champions League fixture vary depending on whether you purchase directly through official channels or secondary ticket platforms:

1. Official Face-Value Prices (Direct Club Sale)

Standard Adult Tickets: Face-value tickets for Champions League home matches at the Jan Breydel Stadium typically start around €45 to €60 for standard stand seating.

Category 1 / Premium Seats: Central side-stand seating ranges between €80 and €120 .

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list ticket prices in the following ranges depending on demand and seat location:

Entry-Level Listings: On secondary marketplaces, starting prices generally begin around €120 to €140 per seat.

Average Resale Price: Depending on seat category and demand closer to matchday, standard tickets across secondary platforms average around €190 to €390 , with premium categories going higher.

Club Brugge vs Lens Champions League: Everything you need to know

Club Brugge vs Lens Form

Club Brugge have won three, lost two, and drawn none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Royal Antwerp in the First Division A on September 13, and they also claimed a 1-0 away victory at Lommel earlier in the run. Their two defeats came against Gent in the league and Aston Villa in the Champions League, with the Villa loss ending 3-2. Across the five matches, Brugge have scored seven goals and conceded six.

Lens have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Monaco in Ligue 1 on September 18, following a 2-2 draw at Le Mans and their 3-2 Champions League win over Slavia Prague. Their three defeats across the run highlight an inconsistency in league form, though they have scored eight goals across the five games while conceding seven.

Club Brugge vs Lens: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Club Brugge and Lens has been provided for this fixture. Further historical record information is not available at this time.