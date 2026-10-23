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Champions League
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
Signal Iduna Park
team-logoReal Betis
Book Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis Tickets
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How to get Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Borussia Dortmund
Real Betis
Champions League

Borussia Dortmund take on Real Betis in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

This encounter marks a rare European meeting, as the two clubs have no prior competitive head-to-head history in official UEFA competitions. Their only previous encounter was a club friendly back on August 1, 2015, where Borussia Dortmund secured a 2-0 victory.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis Champions League kick-off?

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis kicks off at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Signal Iduna Park

How to buy Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis Champions League tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis at Signal Iduna Park, you have several primary options ranging from official club channels to secondary and hospitality providers:

  • Official BVB Ticket Shop & Ballot System: You can purchase tickets directly through the official Borussia Dortmund website. For high-demand Champions League fixtures, BVB typically utilizes a request or ballot system rather than a direct first-come, first-served sale, with priority windows given to club members and season ticket holders.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.
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How much do Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis vary depending on the purchase channel, seating tier, and demand.

1. Official Club Channels

  • Upper Tier / Budget Seats (Category 4): Typically start around €40 to €60 for standard upper tier or restricted view areas, though high-demand European matches sell out through official member ballots quickly.
  • Mid-Tier Seats (Category 2 & 3): Standard central and sideline seats generally range between €80 to €150.
  • Prime Lower Stand & VIP Hospitality: Premium lower-tier seating and official VIP packages with lounge access range from €250 to over €500+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Upper Tier & Entry-Level Resale: Starting prices generally begin around €80 to €130 depending on availability.
  • Standard Sideline Seats (Category 1 & 2): Mid-tier and longside seats typically range from €200 to €400+.
  • Premium & Hospitality Resale: Prime lower stand tickets or bundled reseller packages often range between €450 to €700+.
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Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis Champions League: Everything you need to know

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis Form

Borussia Dortmund arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their last five matches across all competitions and scoring 13 goals while conceding just two. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Bundesliga win over Paderborn, and they also claimed a 3-2 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League. Two clean sheets in their last five outings underline the defensive solidity Kovac's side have shown.

Real Betis have won four of their last five matches, drawing one and losing none in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Deportivo de A Coruna in LaLiga, and they recorded wins over Getafe, Villarreal, and Real Madrid in the same stretch. Betis scored nine goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, with their 3-2 Champions League win over Lille standing as the standout result.

BVB

BVB - Form

VFB
W0-1
SVW
D2-2
BOD
L1-0
FCU
D0-0
SAB
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BET

BET - Form

COR
D1-1
OSA
W5-2
POR
W3-2
BAR
L2-5
FEY
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis came in a club friendly on August 1, 2015, when Dortmund won 2-0 at home. No competitive head-to-head history between the two clubs exists beyond that single pre-season fixture.

Head to Head

Borussia DortmundDrawReal Betis
1
0
0
Club Friendlies
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
0
FT
2Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored0/1
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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