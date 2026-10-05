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Champions League
team-logoAston Villa
Villa Park
team-logoViking
Book Aston Villa vs Viking Tickets
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How to get Aston Villa vs Viking tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Aston Villa
Viking
Champions League

Aston Villa take on Viking in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Aston Villa take on Viking on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Villa enter the match following a strong start to their European campaign, including an opening matchday 3-2 victory against Club Brugge. Viking secured their spot in the competition's proper phase after defeating Dinamo Zagreb 5-3 on aggregate in the play-offs.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Aston Villa vs Viking, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Aston Villa vs Viking Champions League kick-off?

Aston Villa vs Viking kicks off at Villa Park in Birmingham, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Villa Park

How to buy Aston Villa vs Viking Champions League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Aston Villa vs Viking UEFA Champions League match at Villa Park, several primary options are available depending on eligibility and budget:

1. Official Club Ticketing (Aston Villa FC Direct)

  • Tickets are distributed through Aston Villa's official online ticketing portal. Priority access is typically given to Claret & Blue Season Ticket Holders and Official Members before any remaining inventory goes to general sale.

2. Away Fans Allocation (Viking FK Direct)

  • Traveling supporters wishing to sit in the dedicated away section must acquire tickets through Viking FK’s official ticket office or fan membership channels.
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How much do Aston Villa vs Viking Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Aston Villa vs Viking UEFA Champions League match at Villa Park vary depending on whether you purchase directly through official club channels or secondary ticket platforms.

1. Official Club Prices (Aston Villa FC Direct)

Official standard general admission tickets sold directly by Aston Villa are priced in British Pounds (£) and convert roughly as follows:

  • Non-Season Ticket Holders:€105 – €117 (£89.50 – £99) depending on the stadium zone.
  • 4-Match UEFA Package / Bundle Rate: ~€88 (£75 per match).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list ticket prices in the following ranges depending on demand and seat location:

  • Upper Tiers (North & South / Behind the Goal): Starting from €120 – €200 per seat
  • Lower Tiers (North & South Stand): From €250 per seat
  • Longside Upper / Lower (Trinity Stand & Doug Ellis Stand):€300 – €375 per seat
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: Starting from €240 – €310+ (includes lounge access, food, and complimentary drinks)
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Aston Villa vs Viking Champions League: Everything you need to know

Aston Villa vs Viking Form

Aston Villa head into this fixture having won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was the 3-2 Premier League victory at Tottenham Hotspur, a result that snapped a difficult run and delivered their first league win of the season. Villa also beat Club Brugge 3-2 in the Champions League on September 8, showing they are capable of performing at this level. A Carabao Cup win over Coventry City adds further to that positive recent run, though a league defeat to Nottingham Forest and a goalless draw with Hull City are reminders of the inconsistency that has characterised their start to the campaign. Across those five matches, Villa have scored nine goals and conceded six.

Viking arrive in contrasting form domestically but with serious European questions to answer. Their last five outings include three wins, one draw, and one defeat. The standout domestic result was an 8-1 demolition of Kristiansund BK in the Eliteserien, though the quality of that opposition bears little comparison to Champions League football. The more telling result came against VfB Stuttgart, where Viking were beaten 3-1 in Europe, exposing the gap between their domestic comfort and continental demands.

AVL

AVL - Form

CLB
W2-3
NFO
L1-2
COV
W1-3
TOT
W2-3
SEV
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
VIK

VIK - Form

SAN
D1-1
VFB
L3-1
KBK
W8-1
LIL
W3-0
MAD
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Aston Villa vs Viking: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Aston Villa and Viking are recorded in the available data. This fixture will mark a first encounter between the two clubs at this level.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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