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Republic of Korea Overview
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Standings
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2. Division
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|12
|Newcastle United
|38
|14
|7
|17
|53
|55
|-2
|49
|13
|Everton
|38
|13
|10
|15
|47
|50
|-3
|49
|14
|Leeds United
|38
|11
|14
|13
|49
|56
|-7
|47
|15
|Crystal Palace
|38
|11
|12
|15
|41
|51
|-10
|45
|16
|Nottingham Forest
|38
|11
|11
|16
|48
|51
|-3
|44