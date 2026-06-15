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Republic of Korea

Republic of Korea Overview

Curacao World Cup qualifying 2025

How have debutant teams performed at the FIFA World Cup?

Four nations will make debuts at the 2026 World Cup, with Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan set to grace the grandest stage in international football for the first time. It will be the tournament with the most newcomers since 2006 and all will have ambitions of ending a 16-year wait for a debutant to reach the knockout stages.

World CupCabo Verde
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June 2026
World Cup
Republic of Korea badge
Republic of Korea
KOR
2
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
1
FT
World Cup
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
Republic of Korea badge
Republic of Korea
KOR
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
World Cup
South Africa badge
South Africa
RSA
Republic of Korea badge
Republic of Korea
KOR
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
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Standings

2. Division crest2. Division

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
12Newcastle United crestNewcastle United38147175355-249
L
W
D
W
L
13Everton crestEverton381310154750-349
L
L
D
D
L
14Leeds United crestLeeds United381114134956-747
L
W
D
W
D
15Crystal Palace crestCrystal Palace381112154151-1045
L
D
L
D
L
16Nottingham Forest crestNottingham Forest381111164851-344
D
L
D
W
W
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Apuestas destacadas

Cuotas al ganador del Mundial 2026: Pronósticos y análisis de apuestas
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