How to watch today's PSG vs Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup semi-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Club World Cup is set for another blockbuster all-European clash on Wednesday night, as Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid collide in the second semi-final in New Jersey.

Both sides booked their places in the last four after dispatching Germany's top clubs, PSG left it late but edged past Bayern Munich, while Real Madrid held their nerve against Borussia Dortmund, despite a second-half scare.

Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele found the net to seal PSG's win over Bayern, though the game was overshadowed by a worrying injury to Jamal Musiala. Meanwhile, Los Blancos, thriving under new boss Xabi Alonso, roared into a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes versus Dortmund before weathering a tense finish.

One major storyline heading into this tie? Kylian Mbappe could feature against PSG for the first time since his high-profile switch to Madrid last summer, a reunion that adds extra spice to an already mouth-watering matchup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Final Stage MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

The FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain team news

PSG boss Luis Enrique has some headaches in defence. With William Pacho and Lucas Hernandez suspended after seeing red against Bayern, the PSG boss may turn to Lucas Beraldo to partner Marquinhos at centre-back.

Further up the pitch, Ousmane Dembele, who scored off the bench last time out, is pushing to replace Bradley Barcola in the starting XI.

Real Madrid team news

For Real, Dean Huijsen is unavailable following his red card in the quarters, while Eder Militao, though named among the subs, is not expected to be risked so soon after a knee injury. That means Raul Asencio is likely to continue alongside Antonio Rudiger in the heart of defence.

As for Mbappe, he's in line to make his first start of the tournament but with Gonzalo Garcia in excellent form, the French superstar may have to fight for his place in the XI.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links