How to watch today's Flamengo vs ES Tunis FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Flamengo faces Espérance de Tunis in a highly anticipated Group D opener at the restructured FIFA Club World Cup, taking place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

This marks the first-ever competitive meeting between the South American and African champions, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the fixture.

How to watch Flamengo vs Esperance online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Flamengo and Esperance will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Flamengo vs Esperance kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Grp. D Lincoln Financial Field

The match will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Monday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

Flamengo enter the tournament in excellent form, having recorded four wins and a draw in their last five matches, including a dominant 5-0 victory over Fortaleza. They have scored 14 goals and conceded just two in that stretch, underlining both attacking potency and defensive solidity.

The team is led by manager Filipe Luís, whose tactical approach blends disciplined build-up play with creative freedom in attack.

Esperance team news

Espérance also arrive in strong form, unbeaten in their last five (four wins, one draw), but their recent 0-0 draw against US Monastir raised questions about their attacking sharpness.

The Tunisian side, managed by Maher Kanzari, is known for its structured defense and quick counterattacks, having conceded just once in their last five games while scoring only seven times during that span.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

