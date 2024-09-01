How to watch today's Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues lost their league opener against Manchester City but picked up their first win of the season against Wolves. They are heading into their third league game on the back of a defeat at the hands of Servette in the second leg of the Europa Conference League playoffs, but they still managed to go through, thanks to a win on aggregate.

Palace have not only lost their first two games but also lost the last five games against the Blues.

How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace will not be shown live on TV or online.

In the US, the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Date: September 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm ET / 1.30 pm BST Venue: Stamford Bridge

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET / 1.30 pm BST.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Pedro Neto didn't make the mid-week trip, but he may be handed a full debut after setting up João Félix for Chelsea's sixth goal against Wolves.

In terms of injuries, Romeo Lavia is out with a hamstring problem, and Reece James is working his way back from a thigh injury while also serving a suspension from last season.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Pedro Neto; Jackson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Petrovic, Jorgensen Defenders: Disasi, Cucurella, Badiashile, Colwill, Chalobah, Gusto Midfielders: Fernandez, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, Caicedo, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Kellyman, Viega Forwards: Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Neto, Guiu, Felix, Angelo

Crystal Palace team news

Matheus França is still sidelined due to injury and is now joined by Chadi Riad, who was forced off just 10 minutes into his midweek debut.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Palace camp as they look to pick up their first point of the season.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Henderson; Clyne, Guehi, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Kamada, Eze, Mateta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Henderson, Johnstone, Matthews Defenders: Ward, Mitchell, Holding, Guehi, Munoz, Clyne, Richards Midfielders: Lerma, Eze, Schlupp, Kamada, Hughes, Wharton, Doucoure, Ahamada Forwards: Sarr, Edouard, Mateta

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/02/24 Crystal Palace 1 - 3 Chelsea Premier League 28/12/23 Chelsea 2 - 1 Crystal Palace Premier League 15/01/23 Chelsea 1 - 0 Crystal Palace Premier League 01/10/22 Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Chelsea Premier League 17/04/22 Chelsea 2 - 0 Crystal Palace FA Cup

