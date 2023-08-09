David Raya is set to join Arsenal on loan from Brentford, rather than permanently, with an option to buy also included in the deal.

WHAT HAPPENED? It had been thought the Gunners were signing the goalkeeper on a permanent basis, but, according to The Athletic, the Spaniard will join on an initial season-long loan and is also likely to sign a contract extension with the Bees beforehand. His current deal expires next summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal will pay a £3 million ($3.8m) loan fee, with an option to buy for £27m ($34m) at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Mikel Arteta is keen to add depth as his side are set to do battle on four fronts this term, having qualified for the Champions League last season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bayern Munich had also reportedly shown their interest in Raya, but staying in the Premier League always remained a priority to the shot-stopper.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? We will find out just who will begin between the sticks on Saturday lunchtime, as the Gunners begin the 2023-24 season with a home clash against Nottingham Forest.