Is Timber better than Maguire and Varane? Van Gaal fires transfer warning at Man Utd target

The former Red Devils boss has weighed in on the speculation linking the Ajax star with a switch to Old Trafford

Is Jurrien Timber better than Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane? Louis van Gaal has warned the Manchester United target against a transfer over concerns his playing time could be reduced.

Ajax star Timber has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford since Erik ten Hag's appointment as the Red Devils' new head coach.

The 20-year-old broke into the first-team at Johan Cruyff ArenA under Ten Hag, who is now reportedly eager to arrange a reunion, but Van Gaal is not sure whether it is the right time for him to make such a "big step".

What has Van Gaal said about Timber?

The Netherlands head coach, who had a two-year spell in charge at United between 2014 and 2016, also warned Ten Hag against heading to Manchester when his name was initially brought up as a potential successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Van Gaal suggested the Red Devils were more interested in "commercial" success than on-field progress, and has now expressed doubt over whether Timber would see regular minutes at Old Trafford.

Club captain Maguire and Varane fill the two centre-back places in the starting XI, and Van Gaal fears the Ajax talisman's development could stall if he has to play backup.

"I think a player of his quality can play in the Premier League. That is not a problem," Van Gaal said at a press conference ahead of the Netherlands' Nations League clash with Wales on Wednesday - a game in which Timber is in line to feature.

"If he has to make this big step now, that's the question. (If he does not play) then he is not so wise, I think. He has to play."

Who is Jurrien Timber and what is his playing style?

By Stefan Coerts: Jurrien Timber is the classic Dutch centre-back, in that he is incredibly calm and composed on the ball and tries to stay out of physical challenges while defending rather than clattering into his opponents at any opportunity.

That is not what you would expect from a Premier League defender, but his intelligent positioning, vision and pace mean he generally doesn't to need to get physical to hold his own.

He's only been a first-team regular for Ajax for one-and-a-half seasons, but his rapid development has earned him admirers across the continent.

There's not just Man Utd, but Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have also been credited with an interest.

Netherlands coach van Gaal is a big fan of the young centre-back, choosing him over Juventus stalwart Matthijs de Ligt on more than one occasion.

Like any Eredivisie graduate these days, Timber remains a bit of a gamble, but the presence of ten Hag will be a massive benefit as his fellow Dutchman knows exactly how to get the best out of him.

Contrary to popular belief, it will not be easy to displace Maguire and/or Varane, but Timber will certainly fancy his chances of getting regular first-team action at Old Trafford.

What else did Van Gaal say about United?

Van Gaal was also asked whether he believes Ten Hag will be successful at United, who have gone five years without winning a trophy and will not be playing Champions League football in 2022-23.

The 70-year-old feels his compatriot could have a better chance of affecting change than he did, after the departure of divisive executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

"There is now a new leadership," said Van Gaal. "It was Woodward and now it is Richard Arnold and that can make the difference. So we have to wait and see.

"He (Ten Hag) has a lot of confidence. So who am I to say something about that?"

