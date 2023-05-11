'This isn't the last tournament that Qatar will be hosting' - Jassim Abdulaziz Al-Jassim on hosting 2023 Asian Cup

Qatar will cotinue host major events after World Cup and Asian Cup as per Asian Cup 2023 LOC.

WHAT HAPPENED? Qatar became only the third country in Asia after Japan and South Korea to host the World Cup in 2022 and they are now set to host the Asian Cup 2023 for the third time in their history after 1988 and 2011.

As per the Asian Cup 2023 Local Organising Committee (CEO) CEO Jassim Abdulaziz Al-Jassim, Qatar's experience of hosting the 2022 World Cup will ensure the continental championship which is scheduled to kick off on January 12 will be a success.

WHAT THEY SAID: Jassim Al-Jassim said, "We need to build on the momentum from the World Cup. Japan and South Korea qualified from the first round, we will build on that momentum from World Cup and those spectators who came for World Cup are experienced already and I am sure they loved the atmosphere in Doha so much that they would want to come again.

"During the first surprise of the tournament, Saudi Arabia beat Argentina, those moments in Lusail Stadium, the Saudi fans, everybody was sad that they left the tournament. I think we will try to bring fans back after one year to try and relive those moments that they saw. I think it was the right decision to bring the Asian Cup here and I don't believe this is the last tournament Qatar will be hosting. Everybody would like to come to Qatar."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jassim Al-Jassim believes that the upcoming edition of the Asian Cup will be one of the best, drawing parallels from how the 2022 World Cup was hailed as one of the best ever, thanks to the high-level of games.

He added, "I am not an expert in the technical side of football but I think at Qatar 2022, we have seen the best matches in any World Cup. This was the only time in a group stage that no team won all three matches. No team had nine points. We saw a very high level of technical football and we saw the best final in the history of World Cups. 3-3 and then penalty kicks.

"So, from a technical perspective, all the teams stay in one hotel. Not needing to leave or travel between hotels. From the teams' perspective, it gives them a base to play very good football. From a weather perspective, it will be 20 to 24 degrees Celsius during January and February. So the stadium, the facility and the turfs which we take very good care of will be perfect. From a planning perspective and from a case of technical perspective I think it will be a very good Asian Cup.

WHAT NEXT? The draw ceremony for the 2023 Asian Cup will be held at the Katara Opera House in Doha on May 11 at 2 pm local time (11:00 am GMT). The tournament kicks off on January 12 and the final will be played on February 10.