'Qatar is the sports capital of the world' - Asian Cup 2023 LOC CEO Jassim Abdulaziz Al-Jassim

Asian Cup 2023 LOC CEO Jassim Al-Jassim believes that Qatar is not just the sports capital of Asia but across the world.

WHAT HAPPENED? After successfully hosting the 2022 World Cup, Qatar are now all set to host the upcoming 2023 AFC Asian Cup which starts on 12 January 2024. The CEO of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), Jassim Abdulaziz Al-Jassim stated that Qatar remains committed to upholding the legacy of the continental competition, something which they consider as an important part of their long-term strategy.

He also stated that Qatar has now shaped up into the sports capital of the world.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to reporters, Jassim Al-Jassim said, "First of all, I would like to say that I don't think Qatar is the sports capital of Asia but the sports capital of the world. Second of all, from a legacy perspective, legacy is a very important part of our goals and objectives."

He even that the Asian Cup 2023 will be the continuation of the 2022 World Cup's legacy and Qatar has further plans to host prestigious tournaments even after the Asian Cup.

"For the World Cup, the main committee was called the Supreme Committee for Delivering and Legacy. Stating that we need to think of the legacy of every single aspect. I think right now we are first seeing the legacy of the World Cup already from an infrastructure, human resource, and sustainability perspectives. Six out of eight stadiums will be used for Asian Cup and I don't think Qatar would stop with the Asian Cup from an infrastructure perspective.

"So everything was planned based on legacy. As you see, the metro doesn't reach all the stadiums because for legacy purposes, it did not fit. But from a legacy perspective, I think we are already living the legacy of the World Cup and after that, we would be easily living the legacy of the Asian Cup.

"I think it was the right decision to bring the tournament and I don't believe this is the last tournament Qatar will be hosting."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Qatar hosted an extremely successful 2022 World Cup. And the 2023 Asian Cup will be the third time in history, after 1988 and 2011, that Qatar are hosting the flagship continental competition.

WHAT NEXT? The draw ceremony for the 2023 Asian Cup will be held at the Katara Opera House in Doha on May 11 at 2 pm local time (11:00 am GMT). The tournament kicks off on January 12 and the final will be played on February 10.