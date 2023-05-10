When is the Asian Cup 2023 draw in Doha? All you need to know

The draw for the Asian Cup 2023 will be held on May 11 in Doha.

The final draw ceremony for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup is all set to be held at the Katara Opera House in Doha, Qatar on May 11.

24 teams along with hosts Qatar will take part in the premier continental competition which will kick off in Doha on January 12, 2024, and conclude on February 10.

Hosts Qatar are the defending champions of the tournament and will be hoping to defend it in front of their home fans this time around.

This edition of the Asian Cup will also see Tajikistan make their debut in the tournament.

When and where to watch the Asian Cup 2023 draw?

The Asian Cup 2023 draw will be held at the Katara Opera House in Doha. It will begin at 2 pm local time and will be streamed on AFC Asian Cup YouTube channel and Facebook page.

All you need to know about the Asian Cup 2023 draw?

The 24 teams who are participating in the tournament will be divided into six groups - A to F - with four teams each.

The draw will be conducted from four pots with each pot consisting of six teams. The pots are decided as per the latest FIFA rankings. To make sure hosts Qatar play the curtain-raiser, they will be placed in Pot 1.

Pot 1: Qatar, Japan, Islamic Republic of Iran, Korea Republic, Australia, Saudi Arabia

Pot 2: Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Uzbekistan, China PR, Jordan

Pot 3: Bahrain, Syria, Palestine, Vietnam, Kyrgyz Republic, Lebanon

Pot 4: India, Tajikistan, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China and Indonesia