How to watch today’s Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Detroit Pistons are set to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks to start the pivotal NBA game on December 6, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.
The Bucks have an average of 115.2 points per game, while the Pistons have an average of 118.5. Milwaukee is grabbing 39.6 rebounds per game, while Detroit is grabbing 46.5.
The Bucks average 27.1 assists per game, while the Pistons are close behind at 25.9. Detroit has more steals per game (9.7) than Milwaukee (8), and they have more blocks per game (6.1) than the Bucks (4.3).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game, plus plenty more.
Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and tip-off time
The Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks will meet in an epic NBA game on December 6, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
|Date
|December 6, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
|Venue
|Little Caesars Arena
|Location
|Detroit, Michigan
How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks live on:
- Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Detroit Pistons team news
Isaiah Stewart is shooting 52.6% from the field and averaging 9.6 points, 1.2 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game.
Jalen Duren has an outstanding 65.7% shooting efficiency and averages 19.0 points, 1.9 assists, and 11.5 rebounds per game.
Cade Cunningham is shooting 45.2% and averaging 27.6 points, 9.2 assists, and 6.5 rebounds per game.
Detroit Pistons injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|PG, Marcus Sasser
|Hip injury
|Out
|SF, Bobi Klintman
|Ankle injury
|Out
Milwaukee Bucks team news
Ryan Rollins is shooting 48.5 percent from the field and averaging 17.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game.
Myles Turner has a 43.5 percent shooting percentage and contributes 12.4 points, 1.8 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Kevin Porter Jr. is shooting at a remarkable 56.3 percent, averaging 19.8 points, 5.0 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game.
Milwaukee Bucks injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|PF, Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Calf injury
|Out
|SF, Taurean Prince
|Neck injury
|Out
Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks head-to-head record
Milwaukee has won four of the last five games between the Bucks and the Pistons, including close contests like a 113-109 victory on December 4, 2025, and a high-scoring 140-133 outcome on April 13, 2025. The Pistons' lone recent victory came on November 23, 2025, when they emerged victorious with a commanding 129-116 victory, demonstrating their ability to contend when their offense is performing well.
The majority of these games have been close and high-scoring, demonstrating that both teams are capable of exchanging momentum during a match. This tendency suggests that the next game will be competitive, but if the Pistons don't put on another spectacular offensive display, the Bucks' penchant to win close games could give them the advantage once more.
|Date
|Results
|Dec 04, 2025
|Bucks 113-109 Pistons
|Nov 23, 2025
|Pistons 129-116 Bucks
|Oct 10, 2025
|Bucks 117-111 Pistons
|Apr 13, 2025
|Bucks 140-133 Pistons
|Apr 12, 2025
|Bucks 125-119 Pistons