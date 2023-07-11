Paulo Dybala urged to complete Chelsea transfer as Enzo Fernandez tells Argentina team-mate he's 'waiting to share a barbeque' in west London

Enzo Fernandez has urged Paulo Dybala to join Chelsea, as he insists he wants to have a barbeque in west London with his Argentina team-mate.

WHAT HAPPENED? Fernandez has become the latest Chelsea player to call for Dybala to move to west London, after Thiago Silva did the same, insisting that he would be a "massive signing" for the club. Mauricio Pochettino, the club's new manager, is said to be considering a swoop for around €12m (£10m), but Dybala has responded to the speculation by insisting that he is happy at Roma.

WHAT THEY SAID: That has not deterred his international team-mate Fernandez, though, who told Ole: "I hope he comes. I talked to him and told him that I'm waiting for him to share a barbecue or something. I need one to share the mates, heh."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dybala was wanted by Pochettino when he was in charge of Tottenham and a deal nearly happened, only for it to be scuppered by image rights issues. That may explain Chelsea's interest, although Roma are believed to be keen to extend his contract, which is currently due to expire in 2025.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea may choose to bid for Dybala as Pochettino continues to overhaul his squad.