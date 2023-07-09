Thiago Silva admits Paulo Dybala 'would be a massive signing' for Chelsea as Brazilian asks Roma star transfer question at British Grand Prix

Thiago Silva says he has asked Roma's Paulo Dybala if he will join him at Chelsea and that he would be a "massive signing" for the Blues.

WHAT HAPPENED? Reports in Italy have linked Chelsea with a move for Argentinian international Dybala, who reportedly has a release clause that allows him to join teams outside of Serie A for £10m ($12.8m). New Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is understood to be a big fan of the 29-year-old and tried to sign him when in charge at Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain.

Now, Silva has spoken about the possibility of the Roma star, who has been watching the tennis at Wimbledon and Formula One at Silverstone this week, joining him at Stamford Bridge ahead of the British grand prix.

WHAT THEY SAID: Silva told Sky Sport Italia on the Silverstone grid walk on Sunday: "I saw Paulo Dybala here, they [the media] talk about him coming to Chelsea. I’ve talked with him and asked him if he is coming. He is a world-class player. I would love to play with him and it would be a massive signing. Let’s see."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are looking to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season and Dybala, whose contract at the Stadio Olympico runs until 2025, would be a quality addition, with the former Juventus ace scoring 18 goals and bagging eight assists in all competitions last season.

However, former Blues boss and current Roma manager Jose Mourinho may have a part to play over whether he leaves the Italian team or not. On Saturday, he said: "I don’t know anything about his contract. But obviously I talk to Paulo like I do with all of my players."

WHAT NEXT? Dybala is currently enjoying his summer break but, barring any transfer moves, will report back for pre-season at Roma later this month.