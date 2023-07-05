Chelsea's attacking curveball! Mauricio Pochettino considering move for €12m Roma star Paulo Dybala

After starting a new chapter under Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea continue to undergo major changes with Paulo Dybala their latest target.

WHAT HAPPENED? Back in 2018, Dybala was unanimously considered the next big thing in football with the Argentine making waves with Juventus. However, that has not been the case as the now 29-year-old has failed to leave an imprint having now joined Roma. Chelsea, however, still thinks La Joya could be their go-to as they look to replace Kai Havertz and Mason Mount's attacking threat.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A move to the Premier League could well be a redemption arc for Dybala, who is riding on somewhat of a high having reached the Europa League final with Roma, and having won the World Cup with Argentina. For Chelsea, it could be a cheap move for a player who has shown glimpses of excellence.

WHAT NEXT? Dybala's very low release clause means that Chelsea will likely face a lot of competition for the Argentine's signature if the Blues can complete Pochettino's wishes.