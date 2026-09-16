How to get Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Paderborn take on VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at the Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn.

In their historical head-to-head encounters, VfB Stuttgart have maintained a strong advantage, winning three of their past four competitive meetings alongside one draw. Their most recent competitive clash took place in the DFB-Pokal on January 31, 2023, where VfB Stuttgart earned a 2-1 away victory against Paderborn.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga kick-off?

Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at the Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn.

Bundesliga - Game Week 5 10 Oct 2026 - 09:30 Home Deluxe Arena

How to buy Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga tickets?

Buying tickets for the Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart match depends on whether you plan to sit in the home or away section, as both clubs manage ticket distribution through distinct official channels.

Official Primary Market

Home Supporters (SC Paderborn Section):

Purchase directly through the official SC Paderborn 07 online ticket shop or at the stadium box office at the Home Deluxe Arena. Club members and season ticket holders usually receive priority access before remaining tickets are opened to the general public.

Away Supporters (VfB Stuttgart Section):

Purchase through the official VfB Stuttgart ticket portal. Away block allocations are distributed almost exclusively to VfB Stuttgart club members and official fan clubs.



How much do Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga tickets cost?

The cost of tickets for the Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart match varies depending on whether you purchase directly through official club channels or secondary ticket marketplaces.

Primary Market (Official Box Office)

When purchased directly through official club channels at the Home Deluxe Arena, face-value prices generally fall into the following tiers:

Standing Sections (Stehplatz): €14.50 – €16.50

Standard Seated Sections (Sitzplatz): €29.00 – €39.00

Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart Form

Paderborn have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-1 Bundesliga defeat to Freiburg on 5 September. Prior to that, they drew 0-0 with Mainz 05 in the league and beat 1. FC Phoenix Luebeck 4-2 in the DFB-Pokal. Across the five matches, Paderborn scored eight goals and conceded six.

Stuttgart have won three, lost one and drawn one of their last five games. Their most recent result was a 4-1 Bundesliga win over Cologne on 4 September, following a 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich the previous week. The side also recorded a 4-0 DFB-Pokal win over Hansa Rostock during the run. Stuttgart scored 13 goals across those five matches and conceded eight.

Paderborn vs VfB Stuttgart: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on 31 January 2023 in the DFB-Pokal, when Stuttgart won 2-1 away at Paderborn. Across the five recorded head-to-head matches, Stuttgart have won four times, with one draw and no wins for Paderborn. Stuttgart have also scored more goals in the series, including a 4-1 away victory in the 2002 DFB-Pokal.