'We had to dig deep!' – Niko Kovac sends strong warning to Bundesliga rivals after Frankfurt win

Borussia Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac and managing director Lars Ricken lauded the team's mental resilience and bench strength following a 1-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt. Late substitute Maxi Beier struck the winner to send BVB top of the Bundesliga.
BVB claim top spot following late Signal Iduna Park drama
Borussia Dortmund climbed to the summit of the Bundesliga standings thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt at Signal Iduna Park. After a goalless opening 80 minutes, substitute Maxi Beier combined with fellow sub Jobe Bellingham to score a sublime winner.
The victory capped a demanding sequence of fixtures for Niko Kovac's side following recent away travels.
Dortmund now wait on third-placed SC Freiburg's clash with second-placed Bayern Munich to see if they remain top.
Kovac salutes team grit after demanding fixture congestion
Reflecting on the grueling stretch, head coach Niko Kovac commended his players for finding a way to win against a formidable opponent. "After such a demanding stretch of days, we had to dig deep in this match against a very good Eintracht team," Kovac stated during his post-match press conference.
"In the second half, we were able to increase the pressure, prevented opposition chances, and walked off the field deserved winners."
"What I care about most is that we beat a quality side. That's our takeaway," the Croatian manager added.
Lars Ricken highlights game-changing impact from bench
Borussia Dortmund managing director Lars Ricken echoed Kovac's sentiments in the mixed zone, emphasizing that substitute contributions proved the difference. "This win wasn’t a given. We’ve been on the road a lot since the end of August," Ricken noted.
"We kept turning up the pressure and eventually had Eintracht where we wanted them."
"It’s great to know that two players who came off the bench decided the game for us... it’s also good for our confidence," Ricken emphasized.
Dortmund prepare for high-stakes DFB-Pokal and Klassiker tests
With momentum building in North Rhine-Westphalia, Kovac's squad quickly shifts focus to upcoming knockout and league showdowns.
BVB face Werder Bremen in the DFB-Pokal before traveling to Munich for Der Klassiker against Bayern next weekend.
The Black and Yellows aim to maintain their fine form across domestic competitions.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.