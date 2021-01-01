Kroos not playing agent for Real Madrid in Alaba race and doesn’t know ‘what offers he has on the table’

The Germany midfielder claims to have held no talks with his former team-mate at Bayern Munich regarding a summer switch to Santiago Bernabeu

Toni Kroos is not looking to act as an agent for Real Madrid in their reported pursuit of David Alaba, with the Blancos midfielder claiming to have held no talks with his former Bayern Munich team-mate about his future.

The versatile Austria international has revealed that he will be leaving the Allianz Arena when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Various landing spots are being considered for the 28-year-old as he prepares to take on a new challenge, with Real said to be leading the hunt, but Kroos has not been pushing the claims of La Liga giants.

What has been said?

Kroos, who spent several years alongside Alaba at Bayern before making his own move to Spain in 2014, has told Bild: “I don’t know anything. I haven’t talked to him and he hasn’t called me, but I think he’s old enough to make a decision.

“I don’t know what offers he has on the table either. If I had spoken to him on the phone 30 times, I would know their intentions, but I only read what they say on this subject.”

Who else has been linked with Alaba?

Unsurprisingly, given his standing in the global game, Alaba has been attracting plenty of interest.

Real remain the favourites to secure his signature when his contract expires, but a number of other European heavyweights are sniffing around.

Liverpool, given the injury-enforced struggles they have endured at the back this season, have been urged by many to join the chase.

The Reds' Premier League rivals, Chelsea, are also said to be keen on acquiring a proven performer at the very highest level.

Barcelona may be tempted to battle their Clasico foes for a sought-after talent, but funds are in short supply at Camp Nou and returning Eric Garcia to Catalonia from Manchester City remains their top priority.

Has Kroos said anything else?

While steering clear of the Alaba speculation, the Madrid midfielder is keeping a close eye on goings-on at Bayern.

He considers the club that offered him a big break to be serious contenders for back-to-back Champions League triumphs, with Hansi Flick’s looking to defend a European crown they landed in style last season.

Kroos, who has helped Real to establish a 1-0 lead in their last-16 showdown with Atalanta, said: “Bayern are without a doubt one of the favourites. For being the current champions, but also for the quality it has.

“Bayern are definitely one of the favourites, if not the top favourite.”

