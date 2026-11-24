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Atletico Madrid captain Koke paid tribute to Diego Simeone's landmark 345th victory, insisting the Argentine still possesses the exact same hunger and demanding edge after 15 years in charge. Speaking ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Viking, Koke also reflected on his own fitness and their shared commitment until the very end.

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Koke celebrates Simeone's 345-win milestone

Atletico Madrid captain Koke hailed head coach Diego Simeone's achievement of reaching 345 victories with the club, praising the Argentine for transforming Atletico's mentality across 15 years at the helm. Speaking at the Metropolitano ahead of Wednesday's Champions League match against Viking, the 34-year-old midfielder revealed the squad congratulated Simeone personally after Sunday's 3-0 La Liga win over Getafe.

"I already told him in person, and in front of the whole group we congratulated the manager, because it's incredible," Koke said. "After so many years at such a big club, having changed the mentality of the club, of all the players who were there and who are there now, competing every day, having that same enthusiasm, hunger, and desire, it's something truly admirable, and I think it's permeated the entire club. I hope it continues for many years."

Nothing has changed in Simeone's daily demands

Since taking charge in 2011, Simeone has become the longest-serving top-flight manager in Europe, winning two La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey, two Europa Leagues and two UEFA Super Cups. Despite noting a more emotional side from his manager after Sunday's victory, Koke insisted Simeone's intensity on the training pitch remains untouched.

"I think practically nothing has changed, because he still has the same drive, the same ambition, the same hunger, and I think that will never change," Koke explained. "Obviously, he's a little older, that's true, but everything else remains the same: the same enthusiasm, the same desire, the same hunger. He's still so demanding in training, he doesn't let us relax for a second, and that's what makes the difference and allows us to compete against the best."

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Koke addresses outside criticism and their inevitable farewell

Asked whether outsiders truly appreciate Simeone's body of work, Koke said his manager draws strength from those closest to him rather than external noise. Having spent his entire senior career at Atletico since 2009—surpassing Adelardo Rodriguez's appearance record and signing a new deal in July 2026—Koke also acknowledged that both he and Simeone will eventually step away.

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"Some people value him more than others. I think he'll stay with the people who truly love him, and what others think, I imagine, won't matter much to him," Koke said. Responding to suggestions that he and Simeone should never leave, he added: "We all have to leave someday. We're not here forever, are we? But we've given a lot to the club, we continue to give a lot to the club, and we're going to do so until our last day here."

Ready to contribute in any role

Back to full strength following an injury roughly a month ago, Koke stressed he is ready to serve Atletico in whatever capacity Simeone requires.

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"As I've always said, I'm available to the team for anything they need, whether it's on the pitch, playing 90, 30, or 5 minutes, or from the bench, helping the team in any way possible," Koke said ahead of Wednesday's European test.