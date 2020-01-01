'Klopp is a top strategist and a great person' - Adrian hails 'masterful' Liverpool boss

The Spanish goalkeeper has offered an insight into the German's management style, insisting "he does his job passionately" and is always "optimistic"

Adrian has hailed Jurgen Klopp for his "extraordinary" achievements at Anfield, while also describing the boss as a "top strategist".

Klopp has gradually transformed Liverpool into winners and genuine Premier League title contenders since arriving on Merseyside in 2015, earning plenty of praise for his attack-minded, high-pressing philosophy the process.

The Reds are now arguably the strongest side in European football, having set unprecedented new standards of excellence in the 2019-20 campaign while also winning the FIFA Club World Cup.

Klopp's men sit 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League, having won all but one of their 25 fixtures to date - successfully banishing the memory of their narrow defeat to in last season's title race.

Liverpool are unbeaten in 42 top-flight matches, and they are also on course to defend their European crown and reach the latter stages of the .

Adrian is happy to credit Klopp for the team's recent success, which he believes has come about because of the German's "masterful" ability to get the best out of his players.

"What Jurgen has achieved here is extraordinary," the Liverpool goalkeeper told BBC Sport . "Just look at how we are in the league. It is so easy working with him. So easy. He's always smiling, cheerful, optimistic. He's the manager but he behaves like any other member of the team.

"Him being close to us helps us believe in his methods. He's convinced us all of his leadership and abilities by being close to us and proving that whatever is on his mind works in the end.

"Klopp usually tells us that we'll face many problems during the games, so we must be able to fix them. Any team can surprise you with a new system, for example. He's there to guide us. He visualises football very well from the sidelines and transmits this knowledge to the players in a masterful way.

"Training sessions are intense. He does his job passionately and that's exactly how we perform on the pitch. Jurgen is not only a top strategist, but also a great person. The best group management I've seen. Next to the team through thick and thin."

Next up for the Reds is a trip to Carrow Road to face bottom-of-the-table Norwich on Saturday evening, when a win will see them edge ever closer to a first league crown in 30 years.

Liverpool only need 18 more points to clinch the title , but the Champions League will take centre stage once again after their latest domestic outing.

Klopp's side were drawn against in the round of 16, with the first leg set to take place at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18.