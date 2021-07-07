The Three Lions will face Italy in the final but their extra-time winner will be debated for some time

Harry Kane tied Gary Lineker's record for the most combined England goals at European Championships and World Cups, but his extra-time winner against Denmark came with huge controversy.

Raheem Sterling dashed through Denmark's defence in extra time of the Euro 2020 semi-final and went down in the box after what appeared to be minimal contact.

But the referee still pointed to the spot and although Kasper Schmeichel saved Kane's penalty, the England captain buried the rebound to send the Three Lions to the final with a 2-1 win.

Kane's record

The goal was Kane's fourth of Euro 2020 after he started the tournament with three straight scoreless games in the group stage.

Kane won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup by scoring six goals, making Wednesday's strike against Denmark his 10th at a major tournament.

Lineker previously held the record for England, with Kane's next goal set to see him own the mark all on his own.

10 - Harry Kane is now England's joint-highest goalscorer in major tournaments (EUROs/World Cup), moving level with Gary Lineker on 10 goals. Rebound. #ENGDEN #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/Cp94XPPiyU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2021

A controversial penalty

Kane's record was overshadowed by the debate over the penalty, however. Sterling appeared to go down rather easily in the box, setting off a firestorm on social media.

Sterling insists it was a penalty

Speaking to ITV after the game, Sterling said: “It was definitely a penalty, I went into the box, he stuck his leg out and it was a clear penalty."

