Saka makes history as he returns to England XI for Euro 2020 semi-final vs Denmark

The 19-year-old was the lone change for Gareth Southgate from his side's 4-0 win over Ukraine in the quarter-final

England manager Gareth Southgate has been vindicated in his decisions at Euro 2020 thus far, and he made another big call by putting Bukayo Saka back in the line-up in place of Jadon Sancho for Wednesday's semi-final against Denmark.

Saka sat out England's 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine with a slight knock, with Sancho impressing in the Arsenal man's place.

But Sancho has returned to the bench for the encounter at Wembley in the only change from Saturday's win over Ukraine.

England's XI

Southgate has unsurprisingly picked the same back line as the quarter-final, with England not having conceded the entire tournament thus far.

Jordan Pickford is in goal with Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, John Stones and Kyle Walker in front of him.

Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips stay in their holding midfield roles, with Saka, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Harry Kane rounding out the lineup.

What was said?

There was plenty of reaction on social media to Southgate's decision, as stars like Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden had to be content with a place on the bench.

Saka made some history with his starting nod, becoming the youngest Englishman to start a match at the semi-final stage or later of a major tournament.

