Pickford passes Banks to set all-time England record for scoreless minutes
Jordan Pickford has set an all-time England record for most consecutive scoreless minutes posted by a goalkeeper.
The England shot-stopper set the mark of 721 minutes midway through the first half Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark, passing a record previously held by Gordon Banks.
It took just minutes for Pickford's streak to end after he set the record, though, as Mikkel Damsgaard gave the Danes the lead with a fantastic free kick.
Pickford's record
The England goalkeeper reached 721 consecutive minutes without conceding, passing the previous mark of 720 set by Banks between May and July 1966.
But just minutes after passing Banks' record, Pickford conceded from Damsgaard's free kick – the first goal England had given up at Euro 2020.
Indeed, the Three Lions had gone 691 minutes without conceding a goal before that free kick, stretching back to March.
Damsgaard's goal was also the first direct free kick scored at Euro 2020.