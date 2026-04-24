Wolves' relegation to the Championship was confirmed on Monday, and they'll want to drag Tottenham down with them.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Wolves vs Spurs for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Molineux Stadium

Wolves vs Spurs will kick off on 25 Apr 2026 at 10:00 EST and 15:00 GMT.

Match preview

Wolves’ momentum of seven points in three games was stalled by the March international break, and subsequent away defeats to West Ham and Leeds see them return to that familiar losing feeling. Already relegated, they could still have a big say in who joins them in the Championship next term.

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Opponents Tottenham are facing the prospect of their first relegation in nearly 50 years. They've picked up one point from two games under Roberto De Zerbi and are two points adrift of safety with five fixtures to play. Spurs are winless in 16 top-flight matches, their longest-ever streak. The Londoners haven't kept a clean sheet in the EPL since New Year's Day and are the only side without a win in the Premier League in 2026.

Getty Images

Key stats & injuries

Wolves’ six-game unbeaten run against Tottenham (W4, D2) is their longest active stretch against any current Premier League club and includes three wins from three home H2Hs.

Wolves duo Angel Gomes and Ladislav Krejčí went off injured against Leeds, while team-mate Yerson Mosquera remains suspended. Spurs will be hoping to see returns for Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: