Porto look to take a grip on Primeira Liga title race: How to watch and live stream their home tie vs Estrela for FREE

Porto will look to cement their grip on the Primeira Liga summit when they welcome Estrela Amadora to the Estádio do Dragão for Monday night football.

The hosts have been imperious domestically this season, boasting an unbeaten record with 12 wins from their opening 13 league matches. The Dragões head into this clash in high spirits following a successful week on two fronts; they dispatched Tondela 2-0 in their previous league outing before Samu Aghehowa’s brace secured a 2-1 Europa League victory over Malmo on Thursday.

Estrela Amadora, currently sitting 13th in the table, arrive in Porto with renewed confidence after snapping a winless run last week. The Tricolores recorded a solid 3-1 home triumph over Arouca, with Kikas, Abraham Marcus, and Rodrigo Pinho all finding the net. However, their away form remains a major concern, having secured just one victory on the road across all competitions this season while failing to score in four of those attempts.

History heavily favors the home side. Porto have won 26 of the 42 meetings between the clubs and are currently on a five-match winning streak at home against Estrela, keeping a clean sheet in every one of those fixtures.

