How to watch Chivas in the United States: Liga MX, CONCACAF Champions League, Leagues Cup and more

Chivas - known as Guadalajara or Chivas de Guadalajara - are chasing their first piece of major silverware since 2018.
For a side with rich culture, heritage and history - never relegated from Liga MX since its inception - Chivas are regulars in the Mexican top flight as well as continental club competitions over the years.
The club has a massive following in the United States, especially in the vast Latino community. Chivas have distinctively been known for their policy of signing only Mexican players or those with a Mexican connection.
Gerardo Espinoza's side crashed out of the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup, but still have the Liga MX and Leagues Cup titles to play for this season.
GOAL takes a look at where to watch Chivas in action in 2025.
Live broadcast of Chivas' matches
Chivas will take on Monterrey in a Torneo Clausura 2025 encounter in Liga MX on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
How to watch Chivas' upcoming Liga MX games
In the US, Liga MX matches can be watched on Peacock, Univision, Telemundo, Universo, Fox Sports, TUDN and the TUDN sports app. Games are also broadcast on streaming services such as Fubo, Sling TV and ViX.
Match highlights are available on YouTube for anybody to access globally on Liga MX's official YouTube channel.
Date
Time (ET)
Fixture
USA TV channel + stream
Sat, Apr 5
9:05 pm
Monterrey vs Chivas
Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX
Fri, Apr 11
11:05 pm
Mazatlan vs Chivas
TBC
Tue, Apr 15
9:05 pm
Chivas vs Puebla
TBC
Sat, Apr 19
11:10 pm
Atlas vs Chivas
TBC
Chivas channels and live streams in the Leagues Cup
The Red and Whites compete in the annual soccer competition between clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS), the main soccer league in the United States, and Liga MX. The fixtures for the 2025 Leagues Cup will begin after the regular phase of Torneo Clausura 2025.
Date
Time (ET)
Fixture
US TV channel + stream
Thu, Jul 31
TBD
Chivas vs NY Red Bulls
TBC
Sun, Aug 3
TBD
Chivas vs Charlotte
TBC
Thu, Aug 7
TBD
Cincinnati vs Chivas
TBC
Where to watch Chivas in the CONCACAF Champions League
Chivas finished fourth on the 2023-24 aggregate table of Liga MX to qualify for the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup Round One.
However, Espinoza's men suffered a round of 16 exit after a 4-1 loss on aggregate against fellow Liga MX side Club America.
Date
Time (ET)
Fixture
US TV channel + stream
Mar 5
9:30 pm
Chivas 1-0 America
Fubo, Sling TV, ViX
Mar 12
10:30 pm
America 4-0 Chivas
Fubo, Sling TV, ViX