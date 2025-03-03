How to buy Barcelona vs Benfica tickets: Champions League ticket prices, resale and more information

How to score tickets to another unmissable Champions League match

Have you ever wanted to watch a Champions League match in person? Now is the perfect time to seize the opportunity as Barcelona takes on Benfica in the second leg of the last-16 stage. It's one thing to see your favourite stars on television, and then there's another to see them live in the flesh, hearing the crowds, and feeling the atmosphere firsthand.

Only a handful of teams are left in the competition as they all look to book their places in this year's Champions League final in Munich at the Allianz Arena on May 31st 2025. Barcelona will host Portuguese side Benfica at Camp Nou in an intriguing match-up. Will the Spanish giants progress to the quarter-finals, or will it be Roger Schmidt's Benfica? There's still plenty of time to get your hands on tickets to find out.

Barcelona is well-versed in what it takes to win the Champions League, with the Catalonians having won the coveted trophy on five occasions. They have one of the best records in the competition, and Benfica will know they won't be an easy opponent to beat. They last got their hands on the trophy in 2015 when they beat Juventus to clinch it and win a continental treble in the same year.

Getty Images

Meanwhile, Benfica recorded two back-to-back wins when the competition was called the European Cup. Benfica has been in good form on points with Sporting in the league, which they hope to carry to the Champions League. Also, it's worth mentioning that these two sides met in this year's competition in the league phase back in January, which ended in a goal-filled 5-4 win for Barcelona.

One thing is sure: you don't want to miss these two big teams battling it out on the pitch. Let GOAL provide all the vital information you need for the upcoming Barcelona vs Benfica match, including where you can buy tickets, how much they will cost and much more.

When is the Barcelona vs Benfica Champions League match?

When: Tuesday, March 11 Kick-off: 17:45 pm GMT (18:45 pm CET) Where: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona will face Benfica in the second leg of the round of 16 on Tuesday, March 11, at Camp Nou. The stadium is still undergoing renovations, which started during the 2022-23 season and will be finished in the summer of 2026. It currently seats around 100,000 people and has had its fair share of uses throughout its history, including concerts by Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, and Julio Iglesias.

Barcelona vs Benfica Champions League tickets: How much do they cost?

Getty Images

The starting price for this exciting game at Camp Nou starts from €69 and can go upwards to nearly €1,000 depending on where you will be seated. There are pricing options for everyone, so there is no excuse if you want to catch the magic of the occasion in person.

For those seeking an exclusive and luxurious experience, Barcelona provides hospitality tickets that offer unparalleled services and comfort. Starting from €566, fans can indulge in premium amenities, including gourmet dining, VIP access, and exceptional pitch views.

Resale tickets on StubHub currently start at €113 and go as high as €4,663 for VIP Hospitality Club tickets.

Where to buy Barcelona vs Benfica Champions League tickets

Aside from the UEFA Champions League final, you cannot buy tickets for Champions League matches directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Capacity is always limited for these Champions League knockout matches, and demand often exceeds available allocation.

Barcelona vs Benfica Champions League tickets on StubHub

Getty Images

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and totally worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the club’s page. These listings update constantly, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select your tickets and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

How to watch or stream Barcelona vs Benfica

If you cannot buy tickets for the Barcelona vs Benfica match, it will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. In the US, you can watch the game on Paramount+, available for $12.99 a month or an annual fee of $119.99.

Spanish football fans can watch Champions League matches on Movistar’s relaunched streaming service, featuring coverage of significant sports properties such as La Liga and the National Basketball Association (NBA). Movistar+ will continue to provide exclusive coverage of UEFA club competitions until at least 2027 and costs €13 per month.