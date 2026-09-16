How to get Freiburg vs Schalke 04 tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Freiburg take on Schalke 04 on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at the Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg.

Historical head-to-head records favor Freiburg, who have claimed 11 wins to Schalke’s 8 victories across their 24 previous competitive meetings. Freiburg have dominated recent top-flight clashes between the sides, securing 5 wins and 1 draw over their last 6 Bundesliga fixtures against Schalke.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Freiburg vs Schalke 04, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Freiburg vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga kick-off?

Freiburg vs Schalke 04 kicks off at the Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 5 11 Oct 2026 - 11:30 Europa-Park Stadion

How to buy Freiburg vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga tickets?

Tickets for the Bundesliga match between SC Freiburg and FC Schalke 04 can be purchased through several channels:

Official Club Ticket Store: The primary and safest way to buy tickets is directly through SC Freiburg's official ticketing portal. Priority access is typically given to official club members before any remaining tickets are released for general public sale.

Official Ticket Resale Market (Zweitmarkt): If the match sells out during general sale, SC Freiburg operates an official secondary ticket exchange where season ticket holders or club members sell back seats at face value.

Visiting Supporters Section: Schalke 04 fans looking to sit in the away section should purchase tickets directly through FC Schalke 04's official ticket service or member ballot.

How much do Freiburg vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Bundesliga fixture between SC Freiburg and FC Schalke 04 vary depending on the tier, seating location, and purchasing platform:

Official General Admission (Face Value): Standing room tickets at the Europa-Park Stadion typically cost around €15 to €20 , while standard seating ranges from approximately €35 to €70 depending on the category and view.

Hospitality & VIP Packages: Premium matchday experiences with lounge access and dining amenities start around €100 to €150+ per ticket.

Freiburg vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Freiburg vs Schalke 04 Form

Freiburg arrive with a perfect record across their last five matches, winning all five and conceding just once in that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over Paderborn in the Bundesliga, and they also put five past Fortuna Düsseldorf in the DFB-Pokal. Across those five games, Freiburg scored 13 goals and conceded one, a sequence that reflects both attacking output and defensive solidity.

Schalke have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. The draw came most recently, a 0-0 result at Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Their only win in the period was a 5-2 extra-time victory over Hallescher FC in the DFB-Pokal. Schalke scored seven goals across the five games and conceded nine.

Freiburg vs Schalke 04: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2023, when Freiburg won 4-0 at home in the Bundesliga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Freiburg have won four and Schalke none, with one result going in Freiburg's favour on each occasion they hosted. Freiburg have scored 14 goals in those five matches; Schalke have scored two.