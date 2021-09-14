FIFA 22 ratings: Benzema, Hazard & Real Madrid's best players revealed

EA Sports and the Ratings Collective are rolling out the player ratings in their new game ahead of the October release date

Real Madrid are one of the biggest football clubs in the world and inevitably boast some of the best players around.

The likes of Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale are long-established superstars, with Vinicius Jr and Eduardo Camavinga among a host of young pretenders.

So, what are the Blancos stars' player ratings in FIFA 22? Goal brings you all the details about how they measure up on EA Sports' new game.

Real Madrid FIFA 22 player ratings