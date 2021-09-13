FIFA 22 ratings: Haaland, Hummels & Borussia Dortmund's best players revealed

EA Sports and the Ratings Collective are rolling out the player ratings in their new game ahead of the October release date

Borussia Dortmund might have not broken Bayern Munich's hold on the Bundesliga for some time but there's not doubting they boast some of the best talents in the game.

With young guns like Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham well on the way to the top of the sport alongside veterans like Mats Hummels and Marco Reus, they've got a near-perfect blend.

So, what are the Black and Yellow's star player ratings in FIFA 22? Goal brings you all the details about how they measure up on EA Sports' new game.

Borussia Dortmund FIFA 22 player ratings

Player Position FIFA 22 rating Erling Haaland ST 88 Mats Hummels CB 86 Marco Reus CAM 85 Raphael Guerreiro LB 84 Axel Witsel CDM 83 Emre Can CM 82 Thorgan Hazard LM 82 Julian Brandt CAM 81 Roman Burki GK 80 Donyell Malen ST 80 Manuel Akanji CB 80 Jude Bellingham CM 79 Gregor Kobel GK 79 Mahmoud Dahoud CM 79 Marwin Hitz GK 78 Dan-Axel Zagadou CB 78 Giovanni Reyna CAM 77 Thomas Meunier RB 77 Nico Schulz LB 77 Marius Wolf RM 75

At 88, Erling Haaland leads Dortmund's squad - and it is a new personal best for the Leeds-born Norway superstar, who moves up from the 87 rating he held in FIFA 21.

The experience of Mats Hummels and Marco Reus - with 86 and 85 respectively - rounds out the top three for Marco Rose's side, but there's plenty of talent below them too.

Belgian star Thorgan Hazard is tied with Emre Can for 82 - and though he sits a shade off the top 10, England's Jude Bellingham nabs a 79 and is sure to see that rocket by this time next year.