FA Cup 2024-25: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

Complete guide to the 2024-25 FA Cup, including draw details, fixture information results and how to watch.

The FA Cup is the oldest football competition in the world and it has returned for its 144th edition in 2024-25.

Teams from the entire span of the English football pyramid have a shot at glory and the tournament has come to be known for its legendary 'giant-killing ties', which augment the 'magic of the cup'.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2024-25 FA Cup, with a round-by-round guide, including draw details, fixtures and results, as well as which games are being televised.

Where to watch the FA Cup on TV & online

Country TV channel United States ESPN, ESPN+ United Kingdom BBC, ITV, BBC iPlayer, ITVX Australia Optus Sport

FA Cup games are broadcast live on ESPN in the United States, with ESPN+ streaming a selection of fixtures across the duration of the tournament.

In the United Kingdom, broadcasting rights are shared by the BBC and ITV, with BBC showing 18 live matches a season and ITV showing at least 20 games live.

FA Cup first round draw, fixtures & results

The draw for the first round of the 2024-25 FA Cup was made on October 14, 2024.

Among the notable games in the draw are the meeting of Sutton United and Birmingham City, as well as Wrexham's visit to Harrogate Town (both games are televised), while MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon will face off in a continuation of a rivalry which began in the early 21st century when Wimbledon FC relocated to Milton Keynes.

Date Fixture TV channel Nov 1 Notts County vs Alfreton Town N/A Nov 1 Tamworth vs Huddersfield Town BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, ESPN+ Nov 2 Barrow vs Doncaster Rovers N/A Nov 2 Brackley Town vs Braintree Town N/A Nov 2 Bradford City vs Aldershot Town N/A Nov 2 Bristol Rovers vs Weston-super-Mare ESPN+ Nov 2 Burton Albion vs Scarborough Athletic N/A Nov 2 Carlisle United vs Wigan Athletic N/A Nov 2 Chesterfield vs Horsham N/A Nov 2 Crewe Alexandra vs Dagenham & Redbridge N/A Nov 2 Exeter City vs Barnet N/A Nov 2 Gillingham vs Blackpool N/A Nov 2 Grimsby Town vs Wealdstone N/A Nov 2 Hednesford Town vs Gainsborough Trinity N/A Nov 2 Maidenhead United vs Crawley Town N/A Nov 2 Newport County vs Peterborough United N/A Nov 2 Port Vale vs Barnsley N/A Nov 2 Reading vs Fleetwood Town N/A Nov 2 Rochdale vs Bromley N/A Nov 2 Rotherham United vs Cheltenham Town N/A Nov 2 Rushall Olympic vs Accrington Stanley N/A Nov 2 Salford City vs Shrewsbury Town N/A Nov 2 Solihull Moors vs Maidstone United N/A Nov 2 Southend United vs Charlton Athletic N/A Nov 2 Stevenage vs Guiseley N/A Nov 2 Stockport County vs Forest Green Rovers N/A Nov 2 Swindon Town vs Colchester United N/A Nov 2 Tonbridge Angels vs Harborough Town N/A Nov 2 Tranmere Rovers vs Oldham Athletic N/A Nov 2 Walsall vs Bolton Wanderers N/A Nov 2 Woking vs Cambridge United N/A Nov 2 Worthing vs Morecambe N/A Nov 2 Wycombe Wanderers vs York City N/A Nov 2 Northampton Town vs Kettering Town BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, ESPN+ Nov 3 MK Dons vs Wimbledon N/A Nov 3 Sutton United vs Birmingham City ITV1, ITVX, ESPN+ Nov 3 Boreham Wood vs Leyton Orient ESPN+ Nov 3 Curzon Ashton vs Mansfield Town ESPN+ Nov 3 Harrogate Town vs Wrexham ITVX, ESPN+ Nov 4 Chesham United vs Lincoln City ITV4, ESPN+

FA Cup 2024-25 round dates

Round Date No. of fixtures Teams entering First round November 2, 2024 40 24 League One teams + 24 League Two teams Second round November 30, 2024 20 None Third round January 11, 2025 32 20 Premier League teams + 24 Championship teams Fourth round February 8, 2025 16 None Fifth round March 1, 2025 8 None Quarter-finals March 29, 2025 4 None Semi-finals April 26, 2025 2 None Final May 17, 2025 1 None

The 2024-25 FA Cup began on August 3, 2025, with the first of six qualifying rounds leading into the 'first round proper', as it is known on November 2.

There are seven 'proper' rounds in the lead-up to the final, which will be held on May 17, 2025. You can see the round dates, fixture numbers, and more above.

What is the FA Cup prize money?

Round Winner prize Loser prize First round £45,000 £15,000 Second round £75,000 £20,000 Third round £115,000 £25,000 Fourth round £120,000 None Fifth round £225,000 None Quarter-finals £450,000 None Semi-finals £1,000,000 £500,000 Final £2,000,000 £1,000,000

Participation and success in the FA Cup can be relatively lucrative for teams, particularly those from the lower divisions.

A team entering the competition in the first round that goes on to win the FA Cup would earn £4,030,000 in prize money, with the final alone being worth £2,000,000 to the winners.

You can see a breakdown of the 2024-25 FA Cup prize money in the table above.

Who won the FA Cup last year?

Manchester United are the defending FA Cup champions, having won the 2023-24 edition of the competition.

The Red Devils defeated their close rivals Manchester City 2-1 in front of 85,000 people at Wembley.

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo were enough to see United over the line, despite a late Jeremy Doku goal narrowing the deficit.

United defeated Wigan Athletic, Newport County, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, and Coventry City on their way to the final.