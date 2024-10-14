Wrexham discover FA Cup first round opponents as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side face familiar faces

Getty/GOALAditya GokhaleWrexham discover FA Cup first round opponents as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side face familiar facesWrexhamLeague OneFA CupHarrogate Town vs WrexhamHarrogate TownWrexham have discovered they will face a familiar foe in the form of League Two side Harrogate Town in the first round of the FA Cup.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWrexham find out FA Cup first-round clashWill face League Two side Harrogate TownClash set for November 2 at Wetherby RoadFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below