When is the FA Cup second round draw? Date, time, ball numbers & where to watch live

The 2024-25 FA Cup 'proper' has kicked off and we are nearly into the second round already, with the first round drawing to a conclusion.
Traditional 'big guns' await in the third round, so there will be a keen interest in what ties are in store in the second round.
Here, GOAL brings you all the details about the upcoming FA Cup second-round draw.
When is the FA Cup second-round draw?
|Date:
|November 3, 2024
|Time:
|7:45 pm GMT / 2:45 pm ET
|Stream:
|BBC iPlayer (BBC Two)
The second round draw for the 2024-25 FA Cup will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2024. It will take place at approximately 7:45pm GMT (2:45pm ET).
How to watch the FA Cup second round draw - TV channel & live stream
The draw for the second round of the FA Cup will take place during BBC Two's FA Cup highlight show, which can also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer.
Kelly Somers will host the draw ceremony, with assistance from former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey and ex-Everton midfielder Leon Osman.
FA Cup games are broadcast live on BBC and ITV in the UK, with ESPN and ESPN+ showing games in the United States.
Which teams are in the FA Cup second-round draw?
A total of 40 teams will compete in the second round of the FA Cup. Only the winners from the first round are involved, with no new teams entering at this stage of the competition. To help you follow the draw as it happens, you can see the ball numbers below.
FA Cup second-round ball numbers:
|Ball number
|Team
|1
|Cheltenham Town
|2
|Doncaster Rovers
|3
|Morecambe
|4
|Boreham Wood or Leyton Orient
|5
|Exeter City
|6
|Wigan Athletic
|7
|Tamworth
|8
|Brackley Town
|9
|Curzon Ashton or Mansfield Town
|10
|Wycombe Wanderers
|11
|Bradford City
|12
|Gainsborough Trinity
|13
|Burton Albion
|14
|Oldham Athletic
|15
|Bromley
|16
|Walsall
|17
|Wealdstone
|18
|Bristol Rovers
|19
|MK Dons or Wimbledon
|20
|Solihull Moors
|21
|Stockport County
|22
|Reading
|23
|Stevenage
|24
|Kettering Town
|25
|Accrington Stanley
|26
|Swindon Town
|27
|Salford City
|28
|Dagenham & Redbridge
|29
|Barnsley
|30
|Chesham United or Lincoln City
|31
|Chesterfield
|32
|Charlton Athletic
|33
|Notts County
|34
|Crawley Town
|35
|Harrogate Town or Wrexham
|36
|Cambridge United
|37
|Blackpool
|38
|Harborough Town
|39
|Sutton United or Birmingham City
|40
|Peterborough United
When will the FA Cup second-round matches be played?
The 2024-25 FA Cup second-round fixtures will take place between Friday, November 29 and Monday, December 2, which is the beginning of a busy festive period for many clubs.
The late November/early December date means teams will have roughly four weeks to prepare for their opponents once the draw is made.