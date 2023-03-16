England squad: Brentford striker Ivan Toney included for start of Euro 2024 qualification but no recall for Arsenal defender Ben White

Ivan Toney has been included in England’s squad for the start of Euro 2024 qualifying, but there are no spots for Ben White or Trent Alexander-Arnold.

WHAT HAPPENED? Brentford striker Toney returns to the Three Lions’ ranks after being overlooked for World Cup duty, with the Bees frontman up to 16 Premier League goals for the season. While Gareth Southgate is prepared to give the 27-year-old frontman another go and ignore the headlines he has been making off the field this season, there is no place in a first selection since Qatar 2022 for Arsenal defender White – who was sent home early from the Middle East. Southgate has said of picking Toney, who faces punishment for breaking betting rules: "There hasn't been a trial yet or any judgement so I don't know on what basis we wouldn't pick him really. Ivan has been consistent throughout the season. He is playing really well. I like his presence in games. I saw his game against Arsenal where he was outstanding and he deserves his opportunity."

ENGLAND SQUAD IN FULL:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford)

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Harry Maguire is called upon again despite seeing limited game time at Manchester United this season, but Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been overlooked as more questions are asked of his defensive qualities. Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling misses out as he is nursing a knock.

WHAT NEXT? England are due to open their European Championship qualification campaign against Italy on March 23, before then playing host to Ukraine three days later.